Judge Orders California to pay church $1.3m for restricting worship services

After placing restrictions on churches that were blocked by the Supreme Court, the state of California owes $1.3 million to a Pasadena congregation.

A U.S. district judge last Friday released an order “permanently” enjoining the state from issuing or enforcing “any capacity or numerical restrictions on religious worship services” that are prohibited by recent Supreme Court precedent.

The high court last November blocked restrictions on churches in New York state. The justices subsequently issued a series of rulings prohibiting other states – including California – from placing restrictions on churches that are more severe than those placed on other gatherings.

