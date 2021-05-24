Laura Fergusson trust buys old Marian College site for new Christchurch centre

The Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust has bought the former Marian College campus in Richmond and will centralise its South Island services in a new facility there.

New facilities for people with brain and spinal injuries will be built on a Christchurch school site cleared after the earthquakes.

The Laura Fergusson charity runs a residential home in Burnside, and offers services such as assessments, rehabilitation and physiotherapy in other parts of the city.

Trust chief executive Kathryn Jones they were “absolutely thrilled and excited” about the new site. Read more

