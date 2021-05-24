Pope Francis photographed with Holocaust survivors, not Rockefellers and Rothschilds

An image of the pope kissing a man’s hand while other men look on has been portrayed as a moment involving Rockefellers and Rothschildslies and the Pope

“Do you see it now? The Vatican is run by the Jesuits, the Real Mafia of this world, but even they have Overlords…”

But the man whose hand Pope Francis is holding in the photo is neither a Rothschild nor a Rockefeller, it’s Holocaust survivor Eliezer Grynfeld. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.