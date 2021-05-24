Taiwan churches close doors amid COVID-19 surge

Authorities in Taiwan have placed capital Taipei and surrounding areas on high alert and restrictions for two weeks following an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, forcing the closure of businesses, offices and worship places including churches.

Taiwan has recorded more than 1,000 new cases in the past week, triggering new curbs from the government to limit public gatherings and movements.

Until recent weeks, Taiwan was praised globally for successfully keeping the virus at bay, registering slightly more than 1,400 cases and only 14 deaths.

The success allowed the population to become accustomed to normal life without restrictions and lockdowns. However, fear gripped the Taiwanese people after a spike in community transmissions with 2,533 new infections.

