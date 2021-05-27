‘I do not believe in the clock without the clockmaker,’ says Bocelli

Internationally renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli said his Catholic faith is “a reason for life” and comes from the very fact that God is the designer and creator of all life.

The devout Catholic musician explained that “life, even if it lasts 100 years, is so insignificant when you compare it to eternity”.

“If life didn’t exist…an eternal life, life after life, then everything would lose all meaning,” he said during a recent interview with Colm Flynn for EWTN News In Depth.

“My faith comes from an extremely simple reasoning: I do not believe in the clock without the clockmaker.

“I don’t think anything can be achieved without someone who has designed and built it. Therefore, I have faith, I have a lot of faith in the one who made the world.”

Bocelli explained his belief that “whoever puts his life in the hands of God, the one who created it, who wants him, desires and loves him, puts their life in good hands”.

Speaking about how his faith has helped him get through his life and career, Bocelli said he believes it is “absolutely true that to whom much is given much is asked”.

“I cannot imagine what will be asked of me when I find myself face to face with the one who made the world, because so much has been given to me,” he said.

“I have been given a unified family that has supported me and loved me. I am loved by friends that I have close to me, loved by my wife, my children and loved by the fans.

"I've had a life of rich possibilities, of experiences, so much received and so there is so much I should try to give."

