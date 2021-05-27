Myanmar: Four killed by army in attack on Catholic church

Four civilians were killed, and eight more were injured in an attack by the Myanmar army on a Catholic church in Kayan Thar Yar village in Kayah (Karenni) State.

The incident on 24 May marked the latest in a series of attacks on Christians and churches which have taken place amid a wider crackdown on civilians in the aftermath of the 1 February military coup.

According to a statement by the Ministry of International Cooperation of the National Unity Government of Myanmar, at approximately 1am on 24 May, military forces fired a heavy artillery shell at the Catholic church in Kayan Thar Yar, where elderly people and children were reportedly hiding after fleeing their homes following earlier attacks on their village.

News category: News Shorts, World.