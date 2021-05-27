Backlash: Notre Dame commencement goes ahead without Biden

The University of Notre Dame held its commencement ceremony this weekend with the notable absence of one very important guest: President Biden.

The Catholic News Agency reported earlier this month that Biden, the second Catholic president in American history, was invited to give remarks to new graduates but could not attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Word of the invitation caused a backlash among Notre Dame students and alumni, more than 4,400 of whom signed an open letter urging university President John Jenkins not to invite the Democratic president — even though Biden made clear he wasn’t coming.

Among the reasons given for the student protest was Biden’s Catholic-Abortion stance.

