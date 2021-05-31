Man was insane when he started fires at three places of worship

A 22-year-old man who started fires at three places of worship within a few hours, causing one to be burnt to the ground, will not be prosecuted as he was suffering from insanity at the time.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday. He was earlier charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of arson, attempted arson, and intentional damage.

About midnight on September 7, the man unlawfully entered a business premises in Bromley and stole a camera worth more than $1000. He wrote on the whiteboard inside the office before leaving. Read more

