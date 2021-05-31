  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Bishop robbed of cash, episcopal ring after vigil against violence

Monday, May 31st, 2021

A gun-wielding man allegedly robbed Bishop Michael Barber of Oakland of some money and his episcopal ring near the city’s cathedral, the very day the cathedral had held a vigil against gun violence. Read more

