Humans could live to 150, say scientists

Human beings could potentially live to be 150 years old, scientists have concluded in a groundbreaking new study.

However, any hopes Silicon Valley billionaires might have of making themselves immortal were dashed.

Researchers said 150 was the “absolute limit” any healthy human body would be able to sustain.

Thousands of volunteers in the US and UK contributed data to the study which looked at both blood samples and daily step counts, which were collected using an iPhone app.

Scientists measured how long it takes the body to recover from stresses, analysing blood cell counts and daily step numbers. Recovery times deteriorated with age.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.