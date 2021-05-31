Racism row erupts after Spanish ‘equality’ stamps give lower value to dark skin tones

Spain’s postal service has been rebuked by anti-racism campaigners after it launched a limited-edition run of skin-toned stamps in which the dark skin tones have a lower monetary value than the light ones.

The Equality Stamps range was launched to coincide with the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by a US police officer.

The Correos postal service said the concept of having to pay more for the white skin stamp and progressively less for darker ones was “a protest against a painful reality.”

“The darker the stamp, the less value it will have, therefore, when making a shipment it will be necessary to use more black stamps than white,” Correos announced, explaining that the idea is to make people “reflect on the inequality created by racism”.

News category: News Shorts, World.