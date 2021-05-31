Spain: bill would criminalize pro-life protests near abortion clinics

A bill proposed last week by the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party would criminalize “harassment” of women entering abortion clinics.

The bill was introduced May 21 by the PSOE’s coalition in the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of Spain’s legislature, would criminalize “harassing women going to clinics for the voluntary interruption of pregnancy.”

Penalties for what would be deemed harassment would include jail terms of three months to a year, or community service from 31 to 80 days. Depending on circumstances, an individual could also be barred from a particular location for between six months and three years.

