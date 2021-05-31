Theft of Mary Queen of Scots’ rosary a ‘tragic loss’ for Catholic history

The theft of the gold rosary that Mary, Queen of Scots took to her execution is a “very tragic loss” for Catholic history, a curator has said.

Jan Graffius, the curator of the Stonyhurst Collections, made the comment after police reported that thieves broke into Arundel Castle in West Sussex, southern England, on May 21, stealing the rosary and other items worth more than $1.4 million.

“This is a very tragic loss for history, and specifically for Catholic history,” she told CNA.

“I heartily wish that the stolen artifacts are speedily reunited with their rightful owner, whose family has faithfully cared for them over so many centuries.”

