Anglican Family Care encourages youth voice

A new internship programme provides a pathway to being a director in the not-for-profit sector.

The board of the Anglican Family Care centre has appointed Annabelle Cullinane as its first intern director, working alongside the board for a two-year term.

She would not have voting rights but would gain insights and experience and could share her perspective with directors.

The idea was first developed by Anglican Family Care board member and former chairman Jim Hawker.

Many young people had a strong social conscience so it seemed both logical and beneficial to involve them in the decision-making process of community not-for-profit organisations, he said. Read more

