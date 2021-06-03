Charities split $200,000 profit after successful launch of foundation

A new charity in Christchurch is building homes with a purpose – it is aiming to donate the profit from sales to local charities supporting disadvantaged youth.

The initiative is the brainchild of Cole Askew who is a director of family-led house building company, Freedom Built.

Wanting to raise funds to give back to the community and support children in poverty within the region, Askew and his mother, Karen, created the Launch Foundation.

Its purpose is to “help underprivileged youth in the Canterbury region. We thought it would be cool to set something up at a grassroots level. Helping to fund where government weren’t looking at or helping with,” Cole Askew said. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.