EU commission president lauds Pope and Vatican

The president of the European Commission has paid tribute to Europe’s Christian roots after weekend talks with the Pope, praising the Catholic Church’s role in fostering peace and reconciliation across the continent.

“Christianity is deeply rooted in Europe – in our daily actions, we perceive their origin in Christian values,” Ursula von der Leyen, a non-practising Lutheran, said in a Vatican Radio interview.

“When we speak of peace, of the dignity of the person, of the rule of law, of solidarity – or to put in slightly more ancient terms, of mercy – the Christian roots are perceived, as well as the depth with which they are intertwined in our age. In our daily arguments, Christianity and the values on which it rests play an important role.”

