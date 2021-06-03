Far-left groups violently attack church procession in Paris

Extreme left-wing militants on Saturday violently disrupted a Church procession in Eastern Paris. The march was honouring Catholics killed 150 years ago by the revolutionary socialists who briefly ruled the French capital.

The religious march was called to commemorate the archbishop, seminarian and 14 priests who were executed between May 24-26, 1871 during the “Bloody Week” of the Paris Commune.

The Archdiocese of Paris had organized the event as a “commemorative march for the martyred hostages of the rue Haxo”, those who died in what’s been called the Haxo Street Massacre.

But far-left groups violently attacked the procession and brought it to an abrupt halt.

Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.