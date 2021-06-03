Holy See receives permanent observer status at the WHO

The World Health Assembly adopted a resolution to formalize the participation of the Holy See in the World Health Organization as a nonmember state observer.

The annual assembly, which is the decision-making body of WHO, held its sessions online and at its headquarters in Geneva May 24-31.

The assembly adopted “by consensus” May 31 a resolution presented by Italy that “formalizes the participation of the Holy See in the work of the World Health Organization as a nonmember state observer,” the Vatican said in a communique June 1.

“This decision reflects the relationship that the Holy See has continuously maintained with this organization since 1953, and it bears witness to the commitment of the family of nations in addressing, through dialogue and international solidarity, the global health challenges that afflict humanity,” the communique said.

News category: News Shorts, World.