Lay chief says Vatican communications serve unity in diversity

Back in 2018, award-winning Italian journalist Paolo Ruffini broke a glass ceiling in the Vatican by becoming the first lay person to be named head of a Vatican dicastery.

Ruffini was tapped to run the newly created department for communications, which brought together nine previously independent operations.

Originally established as the Secretariat for Communication in 2015 and led by Monsignor Dario Edoardo Viganò, it was turned into the Dicastery for Communication by Pope Francis on July 2018, after Viganò was forced to resign following the mishandling of a letter from Pope emeritus Benedict XVI that provoked a global outcry.

