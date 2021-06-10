Cardinal George Pell turns 80, loses right to vote in papal conclave

Cardinal George Pell turned 80 years old on Tuesday, losing his eligibility to vote in a future papal conclave.

The Australian was made a cardinal by St. Pope John Paul II in October 2003, while he was archbishop of Sydney. Ten years later, Pope Francis appointed Pell a member of his Council of Cardinals, and the year after, put him in charge of Vatican finances.

In 2017, Pell left Rome for Australia to defend his innocence of abuse charges.

After 404 days in prison in 2019, he was ultimately acquitted. He returned to live in Rome on Sept. 30, 2020, his first visit back to the city since his trial and imprisonment.

