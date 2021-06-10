  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Video of Pope Francis features false subtitles

Thursday, June 10th, 2021

A video of Pope Francis talking in Italian about his longing for unity among Christians has been edited to add false English subtitles, thus changing the meaning of his video message and fooling users on social media. Read more

