St Kevin’s College principal taking new role

After more than 17 years at St Kevin’s College, Paul Olsen might be leaving but he isn’t going far.

After 11 years as principal of Oamaru’s Catholic secondary school, Mr Olsen announced yesterday he would be stepping down at the end of the year, to take up a role as manager of the Catholic Education office for the Dunedin Diocese.

“It’s exciting to take on a new challenge, but it’ll be a huge wrench,” Mr Olsen said.

“My heart’s been invested in [St Kevin’s College]. It’s been an incredible opportunity to lead such an awesome school.” Read more

