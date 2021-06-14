e-prayer rug: digital support to Muslim prayer

A new e-prayer rug is being offered as an educational tool for use by Muslims concerned they may make errors in their daily prayers. Read moreAdditional reading
News category: Odd Spot.
Monday, June 14th, 2021
A new e-prayer rug is being offered as an educational tool for use by Muslims concerned they may make errors in their daily prayers. Read more
News category: Odd Spot.
Tags: Muslim, technology in liturgy
From 30/11/20 – to 11/12/20 the Royal Commission focuses on evidence from survivors of abuse in the Catholic and Anglican Churches and the Salvation Army and their experience of seeking redress.
Click to view and or read survivor statements to the Royal Commission.