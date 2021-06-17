  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Post pandemic: More people reading their Bibles

Thursday, June 17th, 2021

According to the American Bible Society’s 11th Annual State of the Bible Report, more Americans are turning to the Bible than they have in prior years, and they are reading it more often. Read more

