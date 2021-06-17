Cornish churchgoers ‘gobsmacked’ as Bidens join them for Sunday service

Churchgoers in Cornwall have said they were left “gobsmacked” after Joe Biden, the US president, and his wife Jill Biden were spotted at Sunday service.

The couple attended a small Catholic church in St Ives in the morning of the final day of the G7 summit.

One parishioner, known only as Margaret, said it was “lovely” that the president and his wife joined their service at the Sacred Heart and St Ia Catholic Church.

Another woman at the church on Sunday, Annie Fitzpatrick, said: “I think ‘gobsmacked’ is probably a very true word.”

“It’s quite amazing, we went into the church and they took some details from us and I thought this is a bit unusual,” the 58-year-old said.

