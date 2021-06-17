Anglican diocese confused after threats to sue made then withdrawn

Wellington’s Anglican diocese has been left “in the dark” after a developer announced his intention to sue – but didn’t follow through.

David Hitchins threatened to sue the Anglican diocese in March after claiming bad faith in the purchase of a Brooklyn church, but spokesman Ben Pringle said the Anglican diocese never received notice of a formal case laid against them.

“There has been no case,” Pringle said. “We continue to scratch our heads. We’re completely in the dark as to what he’s potentially alleging.” Read more

