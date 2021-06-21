Australia: Anglican women more likely to suffer domestic violence

Anglican women are more likely to suffer domestic violence than women in the broader community, a national report commissioned by the Anglican Church of Australia has found.

While 15 per cent of Australians surveyed for the report said that they had experienced intimate-partner violence, the figure among Anglicans was 22 percent. Questioned about specific examples of abuse, 44 per cent of Anglicans said that they had suffered domestic violence, compared with 38 per cent in the general population.

Anglicans who attended church regularly were more likely to have suffered both domestic violence and spiritual abuse than less regularly churchgoing Anglicans. Eighty-eight per cent of Anglican victims, however, did not seek help from the Church.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.