Disciple Maker Index helps church leaders share Gospel more effectively

Father Stan Mader, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Waconia, Minnesota, is using information gathered from a survey offered by the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis last year as he seeks to share the Gospel more effectively with parishioners.

So are parish leaders in St. Paul, New Hope and across the archdiocese as they cull through their parishioners’ responses to the February 2020 Disciple Maker Index, a 75-question tool on the impact a parish has on personal faith growth and developing community.

The Pennsylvania-based Catholic Leadership Institute created the survey and helped guide parishes through it.

Survey questions included: How welcoming is your parish? Do you volunteer in your community? Is your parish teaching you how to share the story of Jesus?

