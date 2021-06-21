Hawke’s Bay’s grim reality: Oranga Tamariki gets thousands of reports of child abuse

Tens of thousands of reports of concern about child abuse in Hawke’s Bay have been made to Oranga Tamariki in the past five years, but less than 4 percent have been substantiated.

The grim statistics were released to Hawke’s Bay Today under the Official Information Act for the years 2016 to 2021.

The data covers the period of July 1 to June 30, apart from the current financial year, for which data covers from July 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021.

Between 2016 and 2020 there were a total of 23,798 reports of concern of physical and sexual abuse in Napier and Hastings, of which a total of 784 cases (3.2 percent) were substantiated. Read more

