New Zealand housing supports near $1billion in three months, public housing waitlist jumps another 1000

The costs of supporting Kiwis struggling with living costs has neared $1 billion in just three months as 1000 more applicants joined New Zealand’s ballooning public housing waitlist.
In the three months to March, total housing support spending amounted to $964.9 million, an increase of more than $150m since the quarter to March 2020.
The number of individuals and families waiting for public housing increased to a new record of 23,687 – up from 22,521 in December – representing a 45 per cent increase or over 7000 households year on year.
The steady increase comes as rents and housing prices continue to steadily rise across the country, and off the back of economic pressures from Covid-19. Read more
