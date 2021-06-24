Brewery bar, live venue and Irish pub take over Christchurch heritage buildings

A pair of neighbouring heritage buildings rescued from the Christchurch earthquakes will be transformed into a small Irish bar and larger bar with microbrewery and live venue.

The owner of OGB has signed a lease to take on the restored Shand’s Emporium and the former Trinity Congregational Church on the corner of Manchester and Worcester Sts.

Paddy McNaughton’s Irish Pub will open in the Shand’s building in October, while a new pub and live venue in the next door church will open in February. Read more

