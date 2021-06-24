  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Pope Francis invited Spider-Man to the Vatican

Thursday, June 24th, 2021

At his weekly audience at the Vatican on June 23, Pope Francis had a special visitor: Spider-Man.

Well, not quite. Mattia Villardita, was dressed as the superhero—his childhood idol. It helps that he channels many of Spider-Man’s most noteworthy qualities by bringing joy to children in need.  Read more

