Vatican’s refusal to reinstate nun causes uproar in India

A retired judge and India’s National Commission for Women are calling for the reversal of a Vatican decision confirming the expulsion of a nun from her order.

Sister Lucy Kalappura, a member of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation in Kerala, has been an outspoken advocate for a nun who has accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar of rape.

In September 2018, she participated in a public demonstration against the bishop against the order of her religious congregation.

She was dismissed from the order in 2019 and told to leave the convent. The congregation said it dismissed the 54-year-old for defiance, violating the norms of the congregation and infringing on the vow of poverty.

