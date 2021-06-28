Defrocked Greek priest charged over acid attack on 7 senior bishops

A defrocked Greek Orthodox priest was charged with multiple counts of causing grievous bodily harm over an acid attack that injured seven senior bishops and three other people.

The 37-year-old Greek man was led to court in lay clothing, handcuffs, and under a heavily armed police escort.

He was arrested by a police guard late Wednesday after he allegedly threw acid at the bishops following their announcement, at a disciplinary hearing, that he had been formally removed from the clergy for alleged misconduct.

The victims of the attack were hospitalized with burns, two in more serious condition. The arresting police officer was also hospitalized with burns. Most were released Thursday.

