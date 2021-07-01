Bishop Barron: True dialogue impossible if Catholic Dems won’t protect babies who survive abortion

Bishop Robert Barron, auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles and head of Word on Fire ministries, called out Catholic Democratic lawmakers for claiming dialogue with the US bishops over abortion and the reception of Communion is the best way forward in the Eucharist controversy.

Barron cited a reticence on the part of Democrats to modify even the most extreme pro-abortion positions.

The article, titled “Bishop: Will Catholic Dems support protections for babies who survive abortion?”, was published in the New York Post on June 28, 2021.

The bishop noted that despite his family’s deep Democratic political background, he struggles “with abortion policy, where the party has lately staked out an especially extreme position.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.