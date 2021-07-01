Fijian church warns pastors over vaccine messages

The Fiji Times reports that the Methodist Church has warned its leaders that it would take action against those influencing church members not to get vaccinated.

Speaking during a virtual meeting regarding the church’s stand on covid-19 on Thursday, the church’s general secretary, the Rev Iliesa Naivalu has reminded pastors that they were answerable to the church.

Naivalu has also called on them to refrain from circulating baseless videos being circulated on social media.

Naivalu reminded pastors that they had a duty to preach about goodness and life to those under their charge.

Fiji has reported 241 new cases of covid-19 infections and one death in the 24-hour period ending at 8am yesterday.

