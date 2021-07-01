  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Race Commissioner keen on tougher hate speech law

Thursday, July 1st, 2021

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says the proposed hate speech law will be a welcome addition to the human rights toolkit.

He says the current law covers race and ethnicity, but is silent on disability, religious beliefs or sexual gender or orientation.

About half the complaints to the Human Rights Commission are about racial discrimination, and the other half allege discrimination against disabled people. Read more

