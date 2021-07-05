Principals respond to Christchurch Girls’ High sexual harassment survey

The city’s secondary school principals have spoken out after a Christchurch Girls’ High School survey revealed more than 20 students claim they have been raped.

Villa Maria College principal Deborah Brosnahan said the report makes for very disturbing reading and “we are certainly concerned for all the young women involved.”

“While we haven’t undertaken any such formal survey within our context, we engage our students in various programmes that educate and empower them on the subject of sexual harassment,” she said.

“We also have dedicated pastoral care staff, as well as professional counsellors available to our students at all times for support in all aspects of their lives.”

The sentiment was echoed by Rangi Ruru Girls’ School principal Dr Sandra Hastie.

“We are saddened but unsurprised by the survey results released yesterday,” she said. Read more

