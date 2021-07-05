Council presents easy and more affordable housing solution for Horowhenua

A way of building infill housing that simplifies and cheapens the process is being considered as an aid to the housing crisis in Horowhenua.

Its goal was to urgently help people in need of housing, and to increase the number of smaller houses in the district.

The Horowhenua District Council ran a workshop on streamlined and affordable housing on Thursday, where councillors and members of the public heard about the innovative solution to the housing crisis. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.