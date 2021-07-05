Pope could be hospitalised for a week

Pope Francis responded well to scheduled colon surgery, the Vatican said in a brief statement late Sunday night, eight hours after announcing the pontiff was admitted to a Roman hospital for the procedure.

The operation — to address a stenosis, or potential narrowing, of his large intestine — was performed at Gemelli hospital by Sergio Alfieri, a specialist in the colon, rectum and stomach.

The operation lasted about three hours, it included a hemicolectomy.

Barring complications, Francis is expected to be in hospital for a week.

Sources

News category: News Shorts, World.