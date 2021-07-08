1st TikTok Awards – big winners include a Catholic priest

Online celebrities Ranz and Niana, SB19 and even a Catholic priest were big winners to TikTok’s first ever award show.

The first-ever TikTok Awards in the Philippines was streamed on TikTok Philippines pages on the application itself, on YouTube and Facebook last Sunday, July 4.

This year’s theme was “Ipakita Mo,” which translates to “Show it” in English as it recognized content creators who have showcased their creativity, talent and skills on the mobile-sharing platform.

Winners were chosen among numerous nominees for the categories “Top Talent Award,” “Top Celebrity Award,” “Rising Star Award,” and “Top Creative Award.”

Catholic priest Father Fiel Pareja won a Rising Star Award for clips of himself praying, dancing and lip-syncing Christian pop music.

News category: News Shorts, World.