Pope Francis’ demanding program for new archbishops

Pope Francis has told the 34 metropolitan archbishops he appointed within the past year that the Church’s pastors “need to be set free time and time again” from worldliness, rigidity, dubious associations with power and fear of being misunderstood.

"Like Paul, we are called to be set free from hypocritical outward show, free from the temptation to present ourselves with worldly power rather than with the weakness that makes space for God, free from a religiosity that makes us rigid and inflexible; free from dubious associations with power and from the fear of being misunderstood and attacked," Francis told them.

