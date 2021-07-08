Who is the bishop of the Moon?

The moon has its own Catholic bishop, who is currently John Noonan.

The Catholic Church says the moon is a part of Florida — sort of.

An obscure church law — the 1917 Code of Canon Law — says that when an expedition sets out to discover new territory, that new land becomes part of the diocese that was home to the expedition.

So Diocese of Orlando is the largest Catholic diocese in the world and out of this world at 14.5 million square miles, moon included.

News category: Odd Spot.