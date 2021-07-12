Power poverty: Electricity company seeks more Govt help for vulnerable communities

New Zealand’s first Māori-owned electricity retailer Nau Mai Rā has launched a petition, urging power generators and Government to provide better electricity outcomes for vulnerable communities.

New Zealand’s residential power prices have surged almost 50 percent since 2000, faster than most OECD countries.

Consumer NZ stats say 17 percent of New Zealanders had trouble paying their power bills last year. In Te Tai Tokerau alone, up to 15,500 households spend 10 percent or more of household income on electricity.

Co-founder Ezra Hiriwani said it’s time to make systemic change and spread awareness about the proportion of New Zealanders living in power poverty. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.