NZ children living in motels reaches record high

The Labour government promised to prioritise tackling child poverty.

But for the 4368 children living in motels across the country as at 31 March, the problem is still all too real.

That number jumped by 480 in three months. At the end of December there were 3888 children in motels.

There were 465 children in motels for less than four weeks in the three months to December – that jumped to 804 to the end of March. Continue reading

