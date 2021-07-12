Homeless visit hospitalised pope to pray and say thanks

On July 9, more than 20 homeless people from Palazzo Migliorie near the Vatican came to the Gemelli General Hospital to pray for and express their gratitude to the Pope.

‘Palazzo Migliori’ is the building where they live and it is a gift from the Pope for people with no home or place to stay.

Jorge a long-term resident of the poor house held a card with the words “Pope Francis, we are by your side”.

Jorge told reporters, “We wish the Pope all the best and hope he heals as soon as possible.”

On Sunday, the pontiff made his first public appearance since his surgery.

Holding the lecturn throughout, Francis greeted well-wishers as he stood on a hospital balcony. He offered hearty thanks for all the prayers for his recovery and called health care for all a “precious” good.

“I am happy to be able to keep the Sunday appointment,” the pope said. “I thank everyone, and I very much felt your closeness and the support of your prayers,” Francis said.

“Thank you from my heart!” exclaimed the pontiff.

Francis ended with his usual invitation to faithful.

“Don’t forget to pray for me,” drawing rousing applause.

According to the Vatican, Francis, 84, has been recovering following his July 4 scheduled surgery. He underwent an operation to remove a portion of his colon, which had narrowed due to inflammation.

On the morning after his surgery, a Holy See spokesperson said his hospital stay was expected to last seven days, “barring complications”. But as yet, the Vatican hasn’t said just when he might be discharged.

On Tuesday the Vatican said that “in order to optimise his medical and rehabilitation therapy, the Holy Father will remain in hospital for a few more days”.

In his ‘Letter from Rome’, Robert Mickens has raised concerns about the timing of the pope’s surgery.

“Who schedules surgery for late evening?” Mickens asks, “and on Sunday evening at that?”

“Certainly not a normal person. And not even VIPs. No one does, because most studies indicate that surgical operations in the evening are riskier than those performed during the first part of the day.”

“It seems credible that Francis’ surgery was, indeed, planned. But maybe just not for Sunday night.”

So what would be behind the secrecy and timing of the pope’s surgery?

Mickens says “there are some serious and even well-founded reasons for invoking the pope’s privacy to justify even the slightest secrecy about his state of health.”

“Francis has enemies among the cardinals and other influential Church leaders. They would be emboldened in their efforts to block his program of radical change if it were to be disclosed that his health is failing,” Mickens suggests.

