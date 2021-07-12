Pope names Cardinal Hollerich as coordinator of 2023 synod

Pope Francis has chosen Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, a Jesuit, to serve as relator general of the Synod of Bishops on synodality.

The appointment of Cardinal Hollerich, who also serves as president of the Commission of Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union, was announced by the Vatican July 8.

The relator is responsible for providing a comprehensive outline of the synod’s theme at the beginning of the meeting and for summarizing the speeches of synod members before work begins on concrete proposals for the pope.

The theme chosen by the pope for the next synod is: “For a synodal church: communion, participation and mission.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.