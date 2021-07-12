  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Samaritans on brink of extinction

Monday, July 12th, 2021

The religion best known from the biblical parable of the Good Samaritan who helped an injured traveller on the road to Jericho is on the brink of extinction.

The Samaritans were once a community, with at least a million people in biblical times living across what we know today as the Middle East.

Today, only about 800 Samaritans remain. Read more

 

 

 

 

 

 

