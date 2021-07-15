Lebanon church leaders plan ‘summit’ for recovery road map

Church leaders in Lebanon are planning to hold a summit with Muslim leaders about the future of the troubled nation.

The summit is part of a “road map” given to them by Pope Francis, according to Maronite patriarch Cardinal Béchara Rai.

According to Cardinal Rai, the leaders were offered a series of measures making up the road map during their day of prayer with the Pope on 1 July.

The day of prayer was held as Lebanon endures economic and political turmoil.

The proposals have already led the cardinal, who is head of the Maronite Church and Patriarch of Antioch, to hold meetings with the country’s President Michel Aoun and its apostolic nuncio, Maltese Archbishop Joseph Spiteri.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.