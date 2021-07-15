Jonah not the only one to be swallowed by a whale

People on the edges are what the Church sacrifices most today Elizabeth Young RSM told the conversation on Flashes of Insight. She describes them as ‘lost opportunities’. Young, a pastoral worker who once worked in a large diocese, says that Read more
One of the fastest-growing religious affiliations, or more accurately disaffiliations, is the large number of people who declare themselves to be former Catholics. Departures from the Church are especially pronounced among the young but are not limited to them. In Read more
Pope Francis seems to be recovering nicely from his July 4 surgery, when the 84-year-old pontiff underwent a three-hour procedure for diverticular stenosis. But even with the best prognosis, age is catching up to Francis. Barring a miracle, he will Read more
One autumn evening four years ago, Ivan Bender, a Hualapai man in his mid-50s, took a walk with his fluffy brown-and-white Pomeranian, Sierra Mae, to check on the ranchland he tends. Nestled in western Arizona’s Big Sandy River Valley, the Read more